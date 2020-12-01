Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $50.82 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of The Charles Schwab worth $50,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $4,924,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 898,430 shares of company stock valued at $41,687,355 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

