Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $53.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $53,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after buying an additional 1,134,530 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after buying an additional 1,015,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,738,000 after buying an additional 688,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total transaction of $4,616,448.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,435.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $4,111,457.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,517,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,339,577 shares of company stock valued at $570,019,182 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $245.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.59, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.17 and a 200-day moving average of $210.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

