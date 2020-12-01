Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $54.58 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,255 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Altria Group worth $54,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Altria Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 110.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

