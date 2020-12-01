Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $55.45 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 788,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,773 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.26% of Cerner worth $55,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after buying an additional 959,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,691,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,099,000 after buying an additional 188,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after buying an additional 682,655 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 5.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,737,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,589,000 after buying an additional 92,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,614,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,486 shares of company stock worth $5,047,431. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $71.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

