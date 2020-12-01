Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $58.76 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322,846 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,673,369 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.37% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $58,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

