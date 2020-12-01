Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $63.88 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,349 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Cigna worth $63,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after buying an additional 466,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,204,880,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cigna by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after buying an additional 4,526,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after buying an additional 241,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.95.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

