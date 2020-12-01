Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $65.92 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,846 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $65,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 212,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after buying an additional 154,287 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $232,829.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,912 shares of company stock worth $4,631,731. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $105.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

