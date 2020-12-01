Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.68% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $66,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after buying an additional 652,853 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 19,593 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.