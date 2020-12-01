Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 27,382 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Waste Management worth $46,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Waste Management by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Waste Management by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $119.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.21.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

