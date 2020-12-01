Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,923 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Autodesk worth $43,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.12.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,106 shares of company stock worth $691,806 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $280.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $282.49. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

