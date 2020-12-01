Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 869,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $50,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1.7% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $202.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.94. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $146.70 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

