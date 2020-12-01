Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,771,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,980 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $62,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

