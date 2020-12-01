Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,305 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stantec were worth $43,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Stantec by 129.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,584,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,024,000 after purchasing an additional 892,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Stantec by 94.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Stantec by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,941,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,227,000 after purchasing an additional 287,837 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 21.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 152,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Stantec by 122.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 130,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $33.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

STN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stantec from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Stantec from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

