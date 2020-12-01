Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,847,361 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223,686 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,847,361 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HP were worth $57,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HP by 1,286.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

