Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 19,307 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,307 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.21% of Dollar Tree worth $41,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average is $93.13. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.76.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.