Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,025 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $59,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,393,000 after purchasing an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after acquiring an additional 415,788 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,350,000 after acquiring an additional 378,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,409,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after acquiring an additional 126,002 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $726.05 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $792.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $729.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $662.82. The firm has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,050 shares of company stock worth $6,536,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.