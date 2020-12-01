Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 72,098 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,751 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 72,098 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of Best Buy worth $48,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,479 shares of company stock valued at $80,260,322. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.07. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

