GreenMed 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00072123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.13 or 0.00394051 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $525.08 or 0.02791313 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GRMD is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GreenMed

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

