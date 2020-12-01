GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

