GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.
NASDAQ:GP opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $32.50.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
