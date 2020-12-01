Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SUPV stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $174.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 157,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.