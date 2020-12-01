Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 10,089 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 525,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $15,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $1,014,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

