Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 31,832 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,276 shares of company stock worth $92,619,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

