Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 41,463 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,463 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 281.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $149.35 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

