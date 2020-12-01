Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 487 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $205.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $208.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.90.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.