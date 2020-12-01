Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 641,337 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 125.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,337 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund were worth $16,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 92,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 47,262 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 116.1% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 28.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 68,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the period.

MCA opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

