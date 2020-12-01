Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 794,643 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 193.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,643 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $16,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,828,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after purchasing an additional 814,335 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of MUC opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $15.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

