Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 712,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,454 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $25,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,429,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,205,000 after acquiring an additional 43,901 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 246,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 51.1% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $59.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

