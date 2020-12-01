Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,676,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 2.49% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $20,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.