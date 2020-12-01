Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,861 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Ventas worth $18,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $63.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

