Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $24,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,320,000 after purchasing an additional 823,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,415,000 after buying an additional 378,570 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,525,000 after acquiring an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,262,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.31.

ARE stock opened at $163.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $177.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

