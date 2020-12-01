Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $17,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $1,231,031.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.10, for a total transaction of $3,942,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $478.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

