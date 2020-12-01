Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $15.59 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of A. O. Smith worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

AOS opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,895.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,107,813 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

