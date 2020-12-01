Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $16.62 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,642 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV stock opened at $115.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.87. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.38.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

