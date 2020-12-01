Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $16.84 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $1,106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $355.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.25 and its 200 day moving average is $307.18. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

