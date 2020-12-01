Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $17.55 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW stock opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.