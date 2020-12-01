Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $23.12 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 87.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after buying an additional 261,075 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Booking by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 202,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,835.74.

Booking stock opened at $2,028.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,128.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,854.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,749.78.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

