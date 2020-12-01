Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $24.51 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,996 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $24,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average is $110.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.