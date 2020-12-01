Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $26.83 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,031 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 78,587 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $26,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,681,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $961,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,863 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $918,134,000 after buying an additional 1,360,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after buying an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after buying an additional 2,127,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

NYSE:TJX opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

