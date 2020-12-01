Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,238 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 269.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

