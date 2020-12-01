Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,147 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of PPL worth $17,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,569,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,387,000 after buying an additional 1,237,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PPL by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,386,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,208,000 after purchasing an additional 990,355 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 12,869.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 903,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in PPL by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,220,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 816,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

