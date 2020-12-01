Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Lam Research worth $25,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 89.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 56,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $452.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.98 and a 200-day moving average of $342.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $460.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.44.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.