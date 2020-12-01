Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,306 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

