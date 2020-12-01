Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 14,433 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after buying an additional 927,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after buying an additional 912,395 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,631,000 after acquiring an additional 907,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after acquiring an additional 855,564 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $173.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

