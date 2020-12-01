Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 33,084 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33,084 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $17,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

