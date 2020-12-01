Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 5,746 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $20,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern stock opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.