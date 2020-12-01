Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,567 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $19,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 154.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 281,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,647,000 after purchasing an additional 160,172 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,277,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

