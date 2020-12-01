Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 22,885 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $148.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.79 and its 200 day moving average is $124.82. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $152.97. The company has a market capitalization of $267.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,483. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

