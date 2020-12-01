Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,526 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of WEC Energy Group worth $27,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 164.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 557,837 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 83,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

