Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 12,302 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $18,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $191,000.

NYSE:BTZ opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

