Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 14,575 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,575 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Assurant worth $22,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 31.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,826,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,926,000 after buying an additional 677,872 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,683,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,222,000 after acquiring an additional 138,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,246,000 after acquiring an additional 104,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Assurant by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $129.12 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.02.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In related news, Director J Braxton Carter II acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

